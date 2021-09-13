Andhra Pradesh: Newly appointed chief secretary Sameer Sharma calls on YS Jagan

Dr. Sameer Sharma, who has been appointed as the next Chief Secretary to the government of Andhra Pradesh met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a courtesy call on Monday at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. Dr. Sameer Sharma will replace CS Adityanath Das, who will retire on the 30th of this month.



Sharma is a 1985 batch officer, and currently serving as special chief secretary, planning. He served as the municipal commissioner of Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad and managing director of the India Tourism Development Corporation. However, Sameer Sharma is expected to retire in two months.