Andhra Pradesh reported 15 new coronavirus cases today

Andhra Pradesh reported 15 fresh cases taking the total tally to 23,19,524 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,730. On the other hand, as many as 41 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,04,454 and there are currently 288 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Srikakulam district reported 4 new infections, followed by East Godavari 3, Chittoor 2 while Visakhapatnam has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.34 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 8,349 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1233 cases and 31 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







