Andhra Pradesh: Tension grips in Uppalapadu village in East Godavari as lovers elope

Tensions grip in Uppalapadu of Gandepalli mandal East Godavari after a lovers left without telling their parents on the 27th of this month. The situation came to light when the girl's family members attacked the boy's father on Sunday. The details provided by Jaggampet CI Suri Apparao are as follows. Pilli Krishna Kumar from Uppalapadu has been in love with a girl from Sitanagaram Mandal Inugantivari Peta for some time. The girl fell in love with Krishna Kumar when she was introduced to him in the village of Uppalapadu.

Against this backdrop, the couple disappeared on the 27th of this month after the girl came to Uppalapadu for Sankranti and stayed at her grandmother's house. On Sunday, while the boy's father Pilli Govind was at home, the girl's family members reached there and questioned him about her whereabouts.

The quarrel between the two sides increased which led to the attack of the boy's father Govind. The injured Govind was rushed to Rajahmundry Government Hospital by Gandepalli Sub Inspector Shobhana Kumar. A police picket was formed in the village. Cases have been registered against those who attacked Govind.