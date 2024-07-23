AP Assembly Approves Key Bills: Repeals Land Titling Act and Renames Health University

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has unanimously approved two important bills. The House voted to repeal the AP Land Title Act (Land Titling Act-2022) and to rename Health University in Vijayawada after the legendary leader Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

Speaker Ayyannapatrudu made the announcement in Telugu, highlighting the cultural significance of the decisions. Members of the Assembly applauded the Speaker for effectively conveying the message without using a single word in English, underscoring the importance of regional language in governance.



The repeal of the Land Titling Act aims to simplify land ownership and title issues, while the renaming of health university pays tribute to NTR, a revered figure in Andhra Pradesh's political history.

