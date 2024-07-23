  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Assembly Approves Key Bills: Repeals Land Titling Act and Renames Health University

AP Assembly Approves Key Bills: Repeals Land Titling Act and Renames Health University
x
Highlights

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has unanimously approved two important bills

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has unanimously approved two important bills. The House voted to repeal the AP Land Title Act (Land Titling Act-2022) and to rename Health University in Vijayawada after the legendary leader Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

Speaker Ayyannapatrudu made the announcement in Telugu, highlighting the cultural significance of the decisions. Members of the Assembly applauded the Speaker for effectively conveying the message without using a single word in English, underscoring the importance of regional language in governance.

The repeal of the Land Titling Act aims to simplify land ownership and title issues, while the renaming of health university pays tribute to NTR, a revered figure in Andhra Pradesh's political history.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X