Live
- Provide Better Education to Students in Government Schools - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Public Issues Should Be Resolved Promptly - Collector Badavath Santosh
- YS Jagan moves AP High Court for leader of opposition status
- ‘ShivamBhaje’ trailer promises edge of the seat thriller
- Centre's 8-point booster for MSMEs to help them compete globally
- Secunderabad cantonment MLA Ganesh Pays Tribute to Late MLA Lasya Nandita
- World Nature Conservation Day 2024 - History and Importance
- India open up nuclear power sector for Bharat Small Reactors, Bharat Modular Reactors
- Telangana Assembly sessions to be held till July 31
- Intel Identifies Voltage Issue Causing Crashes in 13th and 14th Gen CPUs
Just In
AP Assembly Approves Key Bills: Repeals Land Titling Act and Renames Health University
In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has unanimously approved two important bills
In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has unanimously approved two important bills. The House voted to repeal the AP Land Title Act (Land Titling Act-2022) and to rename Health University in Vijayawada after the legendary leader Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).
Speaker Ayyannapatrudu made the announcement in Telugu, highlighting the cultural significance of the decisions. Members of the Assembly applauded the Speaker for effectively conveying the message without using a single word in English, underscoring the importance of regional language in governance.
The repeal of the Land Titling Act aims to simplify land ownership and title issues, while the renaming of health university pays tribute to NTR, a revered figure in Andhra Pradesh's political history.