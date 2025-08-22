AP at forefront of digital people services

Visakhapatnam: Aligning innovation in AI and quantum computing with robust cyber security, Andhra Pradesh is charting the path for next-generation technologies, safeguarding critical infrastructure and enabling the state’s future growth, opined Ramu Venigandla, Gudivada MLA and founder and chairman of Eficens Systems.

At the CyberSecure Andhra 2025 conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh here on Thursday on the theme ‘securing Andhra’s digital backbone: engineering trust in an age of cyber risk’, the MLA underscored the state’s advancements in IT and digitalisation. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of digital people services, offering over 700 services through WhatsApp governance,” he underlined.

The event brought government officials, industry leaders, and cybersecurity experts together to address emerging threats in the digital transactions. With Andhra Pradesh leading the nation in digital services, experts at the conference stressed on the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect critical infrastructure, governance, and digital assets.

G Sivakumar, past chairman, CII AP and CEO of Maple Software set the stage for discussionson building a secure digital ecosystem. Highlighting real-world vulnerabilities, Karan Sajnani, founder delivered his address.

Global head of cybersecurity services, Infosys, Brijesh Balakrishnan spoke on the ‘adversarial arms race: AI-powered attacks Vs AI-enhanced defences’, briefing about how cybercriminals are leveraging AI for high-end attacks. Sanjay Chittore, founder and CEO of Quantum AI Global, City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi,among others, spoke.