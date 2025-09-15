Live
- Over two crore enrol in Gujarat under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana
- Airtel Launches Advanced Fraud Detection System | Safe Browsing on Mobile & Wi-Fi
- Container shipping costs to US, Europe fall amid tariff uncertainties
- Inspired by PM Modi, we too learned to value employees at every level: Pralhad Joshi
- 1,116 public grievances addressed by Ayush Ministry’s Special Campaign 4.0
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalls heartfelt encounter between PM Modi, senior party leader in Bhopal
- Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Today: India Lead Group A, Afghanistan Top Group B
- Supreme Court Warns EC: Bihar SIR Drive Could Be Scrapped If Irregularities Found
- BMW driver held after crash kills senior Finance Ministry official
- Emmy Awards 2025: Full List of Winners- The Pitt, The Studio, and Adolescence Dominate
AP braces for four days of rain, thunderstorms
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over the next four days due...
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over the next four days due to a low-pressure area and trough, according to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the State Disaster Management Authority. He warned the public to remain vigilant and advised against standing under trees during thunderstorms.
On Monday, scattered thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall are expected in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.
The remaining districts are likely to experience scattered light rainfall.
On Sunday evening, rainfall was recorded across several locations, with Guntur receiving the highest at 81 mm. Other areas included Turlapadu in Palnadu district (54.5 mm), Pedakurapadu (40.2 mm), Vangipuram in Guntur district (39.5 mm), and Mukkamula in Konaseema district (39 mm).