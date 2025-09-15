AP braces for four days of rain, thunderstorms

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over the next four days due to a low-pressure area and trough, according to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the State Disaster Management Authority. He warned the public to remain vigilant and advised against standing under trees during thunderstorms.

On Monday, scattered thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall are expected in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

The remaining districts are likely to experience scattered light rainfall.

On Sunday evening, rainfall was recorded across several locations, with Guntur receiving the highest at 81 mm. Other areas included Turlapadu in Palnadu district (54.5 mm), Pedakurapadu (40.2 mm), Vangipuram in Guntur district (39.5 mm), and Mukkamula in Konaseema district (39 mm).