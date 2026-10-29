AP cabinet approves relief for Cyclone Arnab victims

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting, which was presided over by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, took place on Thursday and approved a total of 48 points. The cabinet meet, which was held in a hybrid mode, saw the presence of several ministers like Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who attended the meet via video conferencing.

The cabinet made a decision that the victims of Cyclone Arnab will receive full assistance, where the officials estimated the total amount of damage caused in the state to be more than ₹4,500 crores so far. Chief Minister Naidu instructed to issue GOs regarding the compensation. He further instructed the officials to draft a report about the total damage, as a central team will visit tomorrow for an inspection.

During the meet, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan mentioned the effect of Cyclone Arnab in the Uppada coastal area.He explained that heavy wave intensity had damaged 40 boats belonging to fishermen in U. Kothapalli mandal along the Uppada coast, while another 117 boats belonging to Uppada fishermen were damaged along the Konaseema district coastline.

Requesting swift financial assistance for these losses, Kalyan urged the government to ensure early compensation for all fishermen across the state's entire coastline who suffered damages to boats, nets, and other equipment. He also praised Chief Minister Naidu's performance in managing the disaster as commendable.