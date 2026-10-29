BJP's rally disrupted businesses in Chandni Chowk, says Congress; INDIA Bloc meets at Kharge's residence

New Delhi: Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday accused the BJP of disrupting businesses in Delhi's busy Chandni Chowk area by holding it's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally on Wednesday, even as several INDIA Bloc leaders held a meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss the 'public impeachment' event against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, and the scheduled November 1 rally.

Traders in the national Capital have in the past few days raised apprehensions about the fallout of the INDIA Bloc's rally against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, on businesses during the festive season and pleaded for its postponement. The BJP-led NDA has also criticised the Opposition alliance's rally citing business concerns.

Speaking to IANS, Rajendra Pal Gautam said: "They (BJP) disrupted the business operations of local traders by organising their event at Chandni Chowk. In contrast, our event is taking place at a site officially designated by the government itself, where no business or trade is being impacted. Chandni Chowk is not a designated venue for such demonstrations, yet they prevent others from protesting while holding their own events there. This double standard will not work."

He claimed that the BJP was like a "crumbling castle", "decayed at its core, with hollow walls and a shaken foundation".

"This movement is dedicated to safeguarding the nation's democracy, protecting the Constitution, and defending the public's right to vote. The Bharatiya Janata Party has failed comprehensively across foreign policy, education, employment, and women's safety. The citizens of this country will hold them accountable," Gautam added.

The UP Congress in-charge also visited Ramlila Maidan, the venue of the November 1 rally, to inspect preparations.

"The preparations are going very strong, and more than one million people from the INDIA Bloc are set to arrive. The Congress Party's arrangements are progressing well, and the most encouraging aspect is that people are participating with great enthusiasm, entirely at their own expense and out of their own conviction," he claimed.

Meanwhile, several leaders of the INDIA Bloc, on Thursday, met at Congress chief Kharge's residence to review and finalise preparations for the October 30 "public impeachment" event against the CEC , as well as the November 1 rally.

Following the meeting, CPI(M) MP John Brittas told reporters that the "public impeachment" will reflect the aspirations of the people.

"We will have a proper impeachment-style procedure, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presiding over it. Representatives of various parties will present their views. The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha will move the resolution, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will conclude the discussion. Representatives of civil society will also participate, and those affected by the SIR will present their evidence," he said.

JMM MP Mahua Maji added: “We were discussing preparations for tomorrow’s ‘Public impeachment’ programme and what would or would not happen. All the parties put forward their views and opinions. We also discussed the programme at Ramlila Maidan, which will also be quite historic.”



