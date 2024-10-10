AP Cabinet meeting begins, to address key issues

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is set to convene today at 11 AM in the Secretariat, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu presiding over the meeting. During this session, the state cabinet will deliberate on several significant proposals that aim to address ongoing issues within the state.



One of the primary items on the agenda is a proposal aimed at providing relief to flood-affected areas by exempting stamp duty and registration fees associated with the rescheduling of loans. This initiative seeks to alleviate the financial burden on those impacted by the recent disasters.

Additionally, the cabinet is expected to discuss a proposal concerning the abolition of the garbage tax, a measure that could have a considerable impact on residents across the state. The decision regarding this proposal is anticipated to be a focal point of the meeting.

Lastly, the cabinet will review a proposal for the recruitment of 190 new positions across 13 newly established municipalities. A decision on this matter will also be made, which is expected to enhance the local governance framework.