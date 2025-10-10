AP Cabinet to meet today to approve major decisions

The Cabinet meeting in Andhra Pradesh today, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is set to greenlight significant investments totalling ₹1,14,824 crore, marking the largest foreign direct investment to date in the state.

Among the key approvals is the establishment of Raiden Infotech Data Center in Visakhapatnam, with an investment of ₹87,520 crore expected to create job opportunities for 67,218 individuals. Additionally, the Cabinet is poised to approve ₹14,824 crore in further investments, which includes allocating 25 per cent of the funds to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) for constructing underground drainage systems in Mangalagiri and Tadepalli Municipal Corporations.

The construction of the Governor's residence, Raj Bhavan, in Amaravati, at a cost of ₹212 crore, is also on the agenda. This project is part of the broader Amaravati Government Complex development along the banks of the Krishna River. The Cabinet is set to approve the construction of four new convention centres in the capital area, alongside necessary amendments to zoning regulations to ensure the development of green-certified buildings.

Additionally, the Cabinet is likely to endorse the CRDA as the executive agency responsible for the Amaravati Quantum Computing Center. Other discussions will include waiving building permission fees for the Happy Nest and AP NRT projects and constructing a new pumping station with a capacity of 8,400 cusecs near Kondaveedu Vagu. The Cabinet is also expected to address the dearness allowance (DA) for employees and approve land allocations for various organisations.