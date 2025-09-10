AP clocks 10.50% GSDP growth in Q1

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh registered a growth rate of 10.50 per cent in gross state domestic product (GSDP) during the first quarter (April-June) of 2025-26 financial year, higher than the national average of 8.8 per cent, according to official data.

Expressing happiness over the double-digit growth, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said efforts should be made to achieve a 17.1 per cent growth rate in the current financial year by continuously monitoring all sectors. The Chief Minister conducted a review on GSDP at his camp office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu opined that with long coastline and abundant natural resources, there is a vast scope for achieving even 25 per cent economic growth rate. He said officials should focus on higher growth in sectors like transport, insurance, real estate and others. The planning officials informed the Chief Minister that the industrial sector registered the highest growth rate of 11.91 per cent followed by the service sector (10.70 per cent) and agriculture sector (9.60 per cent).

According to them, fishing and aquaculture topped the sub-sectors in agriculture with a growth rate of 14.52 per cent growth. The livestock segment clocked 6.65 per cent upswing. The meat production in the state increased by eight per cent to 3.41 lakh metric tonnes while eggs production increased to 67,450 lakh in the first quarter from 62,157 lakh in the same period a year ago. The industrial sector, including mining and quarrying netted revenue of Rs 10,686 cr with 43.54 per cent growth while the manufacturing sector saw a 9.93 per cent upswing. The construction grew by 9.57 per cent to Rs 31,550 crore.

The services sector, including trade, hotels and restaurants, registered the highest growth rate of 17.92 per cent to reach Rs 25,702 crore. The real estate and professional services segment saw a growth rate of 11.70 per cent and reached Rs 34,324 crore.