AP CM Chandrababu highlights Sathya Sai Baba's impact at centenary celebrations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu commended the transformative messages of Sathya Sai Baba during the centenary celebrations held in Puttaparthi. Speaking to attendees, he remarked on Baba's significant contributions, stating, "Baba established numerous projects without encountering water issues. The donations received were judiciously utilised for the construction of these initiatives."

Naidu noted the pivotal role Baba played in providing drinking water to countless villages and establishing multiple hospitals. He highlighted the extensive network of dedicated volunteers within the Sathya Sai Trust, emphasising that Sai Baba believed "human service is Madhava service."

The Chief Minister asserted that the ideology of Bhagwan Sai has resonated globally, urging everyone to grasp its profound significance.