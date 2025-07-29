AP CM Chandrababu Singapore Visit continues for third day, here is the schedule

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is currently on a productive visit to Singapore, engaging in a series of high-profile meetings aimed at fostering investment in the state. Over the course of two days, the Chief Minister has participated in key discussions and is set to hold further meetings for three more days, focusing particularly on the IT, electronics, and fintech sectors.

Today, the Chief Minister has a busy agenda, starting with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with YouTube Academy at 7 am. This partnership aims to enhance digital skills among the youth of Andhra Pradesh, with representatives from YouTube Academy, including Gautam Anand and Ajay Vidyasagar, in attendance.

At 7.30 am, Naidu will meet with representatives from Google Cloud to discuss initiatives surrounding data centres, green energy, and cloud services in line with the Digital India goals set for Andhra Pradesh. Following this, at 8 am, discussions will take place with Murata Electronics regarding the establishment of manufacturing and research units in the state, which is also pivotal for enhancing AP's technological landscape.

At 8.30 am, the Chief Minister will focus on air conditioning and cooling technology in a meeting with Carrier, exploring opportunities for industrial establishment in Andhra Pradesh. This will be followed by a 9 am meeting with Kwok Koon Hong, CEO of Wilmar International, where discussions will revolve around processing units and export opportunities within the agricultural and food processing sector.

The morning will culminate in a business roundtable and networking lunch at Shangri-La at 9.30 am, where Naidu will engage with dignitaries from various companies such as STT GDC and Cantier Systems to discuss themes including innovation, artificial intelligence, and the semiconductor ecosystem.

At noon, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to discuss investment opportunities and partnerships in infrastructure, followed by a 1 pm meeting with former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, aimed at learning from Singapore's experience in transparent governance and smart city development.

The afternoon includes a visit to Jurong Petrochemical Island with a team of ministers to examine potential residential and logistics hub establishments, before meeting Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motors, to discuss the vehicle manufacturing sector and automobile parks.

The day will wrap up with a dinner meeting to facilitate business networking, where Naidu will continue discussions on innovations, infrastructure, and attracting global investments, engaging with international companies, investors, and business leaders.