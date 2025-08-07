AP farmers send 34,196 tonnes of consignment to 5 states

Live
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh farmers have exported 34,196 tonnes of consignment with perishables including Bananas, Mangoes, Onions etc to the states of Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi & Tripura since the launch of Kisan Rail by Indian Railways in 2020.
To support the farmers and export vegetables, fruits and other products, the Indian Railways launched the Kisan Rails.
Indian Railways and Ministry of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare Associations and Agriculture/Animal Husbandry/Fisheries Departments of State Governments as well as local bodies and agencies are working in coordination to run the Kisan Rail special trains to various destinations and help the farmers to transport their produce. The railways collect tariffs on the basis of demands for agricultural produce and operational feasibility.