AP govt. declares Dussehra holiday on October 24, issues order
The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order declaring a Dussehra holiday on the 24th of this month. This means that government offices, as well as educational institutions, will be closed on that day.
Regarding schools in Andhra Pradesh, the government has instructed them to finalize Dussehra holidays from October 14th to October 24th. The school education department has officially announced that schools will reopen on October 25th. As per the government order, schools will have a total of 11 days of Dussehra holidays.
In order to facilitate convenient travel for passengers during the Vijayadashami (Dussehra) festival, the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is operating 5,500 special services. These services will be available from October 13th to October 26th. It's worth noting that APSRTC is running these services with normal charges.