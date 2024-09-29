AP govt. disburses Rs. 569 crore for flood victims, to complete remaining tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs. 602 crores in compensation for individuals affected by the recent heavy rains and floods, particularly in Vijayawada. This financial aid is aimed at supporting nearly 4 lakh people who suffered property and crop damage due to the severe weather conditions.

As of today, Rs. 569 crores of this aid has already been deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries. The government has announced that compensation for inactive accounts will be disbursed on Monday, ensuring that all affected individuals receive the support they need.

In a related initiative, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will meet with those who carried the it relief operations at the Vijayawada Collectorate on Monday to express gratitude for their contributions to the flood relief efforts.