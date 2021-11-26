AP govt. files affidavit in High Court over repeal of three capital bill

The Andhra Pradesh state government has filed an affidavit in the high court over repeal of the decentralisation and CRDA acts. According to the affidavit, the Legislative Secretary said that the withdrawal bills were passed in the Legislative Assembly on the 22nd and in the Legislative Council on the 23rd of this month. The affidavit was filed in the high court by Srilakshmi, the special general secretary of the municipality, on behalf of the state government.

Following the High Court order on May 22, the state government filed two copies of the bill along with an affidavit. The general secretary told the high court that copies of the affidavit had been sent to the petitioners. The High Court adjourned the hearing to Monday, counsel for the petitioners said.

It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh has withdrawn the three capital bill SN passed the resolution. However, the chief minister said that the AP Government has not given up the idea of three capitals. The state government will come up with a new bill on three capitals taking legal and other objections into consideration. The bill to repeal three capital act is only to facilitate the government to come up with a proper revised bill.