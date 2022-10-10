AP govt. invites applications from disabled for free three-wheeler motorcycle

The government of Andhra Pradesh has taken steps to provide free three-wheeler motor vehicles to the disabled in the state. Andhra Pradesh Diversely Talented and Senior Citizens Cooperative Society (APDASCAC) has released guidelines and invited applications till 31st of this month. It asked those between 18 to 45 years with more than 70 percent disability and qualification of SSC pass. The beneficiaries should have Annual income of less than Rs.3 lakhs.



However, the beneficiaries should have driving license two months prior to selection and should not have their own vehicle. The APDASCAC said that if the disabled were not granted even though they have applied earlier are eligible to apply afresh.

The beneficiaries should upload District Medical Board Certificate, Aadhaar Card, SSC Certificate, Caste Certificate if SC, ST, Full passport size photograph of disabled persons on APDASCAC website along with the application.