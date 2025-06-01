AP govt. lunches ration distribution initiative

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially launched an ambitious initiative to distribute essential commodities through ration shops across the state, commencing today. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar inaugurated the programme in Pithapuram, which is represented by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

During the announcement, Minister Manohar stated that ration distribution will occur from the 1st to the 15th of each month. Ration shops will operate from 8 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm, providing flexibility for citizens to collect their rations at their convenience during this 15-day window. The government has also arranged for home delivery for those above 65 years of age and individuals with disabilities.

For eligible beneficiaries, rice will be provided entirely free of charge. Notably, essential commodities will be available at ration shops even on holidays, including Sundays, with provisions in place for individuals to collect rations from nearby shops rather than their designated locations.

The government acknowledged widespread corruption related to ration distribution under the previous administration, which has led to the current reform. This decision comes in response to public requests for a more straightforward distribution process. Plans are in place to implement this new policy effectively from June 1, with provisions for cash payments to beneficiaries who prefer not to receive rations.

The government has prepared to facilitate the distribution through a network of 29,760 ration depots throughout the state, ensuring that citizens have access to the essential commodities they need.