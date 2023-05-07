AP govt. takes steps to repatriate Telugu students from Manipur amid riots

The Andhra Pradesh government has made arrangements to bring the Andhra students who were stranded due to the riots in Manipur. The government has taken measures to bring back the students safely.



Arrangements are being made to transport them to their native areas by a special plane. AP officials are coordinating with the Manipur state government and the central government. To this extent, the government spoke to the officials of the Civil Aviation Department.



In this order, the Civil Aviation Department has agreed to arrange a special plane. Officials of the Civil Aviation Department said that they will inform about the number of hours that the special flight will be arranged and also which flight will be taken. So far around 100 AP students have been identified as studying in Manipur.