AP govt. to announce winners for 'YSR Life Time Achievement awards 2022

Information and Civil Relations Commissioner Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy said in a statement on Thursday that the members of the High Power Screening Committee will announce the list of candidates selected for the highest awards of 'YSR Lifetime Achievement, YSR Achievement - 2022' for the second consecutive year.



Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Statehood Day will present awards to around 25 individuals and organisations who have contributed significantly in various fields like agriculture, arts, literature, education, journalism, medicine and social service.

He said that the Andhra Pradesh government is giving these awards on the lines of the highest awards given by the central government. It is mentioned that the state level High Power Screening Committee has prepared the list for selection of awards only after identifying the deserving people and organisations who have extraordinary skills and talents in various fields and have significantly influenced the society, after field inspection and thorough examination of the details.

Those selected under YSR Lifetime Achievement will be given Rs.10 lakh, YSR bronze statue, memento and certificate of appreciation, he said. Similarly, Vijay Kumar Reddy explained that those selected under the YSR Achievement Award will be given Rs.5 lakhs, a memento and a certificate of appreciation.