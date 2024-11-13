AP Handloom Industry Partners with Aadyam for Weaver Upliftment

The Department of Handlooms and Textiles in Andhra Pradesh has announced a significant collaboration with Aadyam Hand-Woven, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Group, aimed at providing continuous work and support to the state's handloom weavers. This partnership reflects the government's commitment to uplifting the handloom industry, which serves as both a cultural heritage and a livelihood for approximately 177,447 weavers across Andhra Pradesh.

For generations, the handloom industry in the state has showcased rich craftsmanship, with each district producing its own distinct fabrics. Among the 35 One District One Product (ODOP) handloom selections, four products have earned Geographical Indication (G.I.) recognition: Uppada Jamdhani Sarees, Mangalagiri Sarees, Venkatagiri Sarees, and Dharmavaram Silk Sarees & Pavadas. These products are not only a testament to the region's artistic heritage but also a beacon of its vibrant culture.

The initiative follows direct instructions from the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the Hon'ble Minister for Handlooms and Textiles to take necessary steps to elevate the status of handloom weavers and enhance market access for their products. As part of this effort, the Department of Handlooms and Textiles has been consulting various organizations and institutions to forge beneficial partnerships.

Aadyam Hand-Woven has made a substantial commitment to work with weaver communities in Uppada, Pulagurtha, Angara, Venkatagiri, and Kodumuru Gadwal, implementing a continuous Loom Feed Model through a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This model aims to ensure a stable and sustainable livelihood for weavers while preserving traditional crafting techniques.

Aadyam, which is already operational in collaboration with other weaving communities in India, such as Varanasi, Pochampally, and Bhuj, strives to create a self-sustaining ecosystem for artisans. By promoting age-old weaving techniques and enhancing the artisans' quality of life, Aadyam is dedicated to helping these communities thrive in the modern marketplace.

To finalize the details of the MoU, Smt. G. Rekha Rani, I.A.S., Commissioner of Handlooms & Textiles, will hold a meeting with Mr. Manish Saksena, a representative from Aadyam, alongside handloom weavers and departmental officials on November 14, 2024, at Aadyam Hand-Woven Store located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, at 4:00 PM.