AP High Court hears petition on PRC GOs, asks govt. to file counter in three weeks

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh High Court today heard a petition challenging the PRC GOs released by the state government on the issue of salaries of Andhra Pradesh employees. The High Court has issued interim orders directing the government to pay their salaries without recovery as mentioned in the GO. The High Court directed the government to file a counterclaim as part of the inquiry and adjourned the hearing for three weeks.

It is learned that Krishnaiah, president of the Gazetted Officers' Association, has filed a petition in the High Court alleging salary cuts in the PRC. The petition states that the service benefits have been reduced and asserted that the benefits should not be reduced. The petitioner sought the quashing of GO 1 which is contrary to Section 78 (1). The AP Government, Principal Secretaries of Finance and Revenue have named the Central Government and the Pay Revision Commission mentioned as respondents.

The members of the PRC Sadana committee took part in discussions with the Committee of Ministers on Tuesday. Ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Botsa Satyanarayana along with government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were present at the meeting while Venkatrami Reddy, KR Suryanarayana, Bopparaju and Bandi Srinivas from the PRC steering committee took part in the discussions. They are likely to put forth their demands before the government. It remains to be seen whether the issue concluded.