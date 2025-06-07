AP Inter Supplementary Results Announced

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has officially released the supplementary results for the Inter first and second year examinations. The exams were conducted from May 12 to May 20, with a total of 1,35,826 students participating in the first year assessments and 97,963 students for the second year.

Students can access their results through the official education department website. Authorities encourage all candidates to check their performance and confirm their future academic plans, as these results play a crucial role in their educational journey.