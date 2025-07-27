AP Legislative Committees constituted

Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and Legislative Council chairman K Moshen Raju constituted the joint committee of the legislature for the year 2025-26.

As per the AP Legislative Assembly bulletin issued by AP Legilsature secretary general Prasannakumar Suryadevara, committee on Amenities and Committee on wildlife and environment protection were constituted with Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu as chairman, committee on welfare of scheduled castes with Kumar Raja Varla as chairman, committee on welfare of scheduled tribes with Miriyala Sirisha Devi as chairperson, committee on minority welfare with Md Naseer Ahmed as chairman, committee on welfare of women, children and disabled with G Charitha Reddy as chairperson, committee on subordinate legislation with Thota Trimurtulu as chairman, committe on welfare of backward classes with Ravichandra Beeda as chairman and committee on library with Rama Subba Reddy Ponnapureddy as chairman.

AP Legislative Council chairman constituted committees of the Legislative Council including on committee on rules and committee on development of Telugu language and culture with K Moshen Raju as chairman, committee on petitions with Mayana Zakia Khanam as chairperson, committee on papers laid on the table with P Ravindrababu as chairman, committee on ethics with B Ramgopal Reddy as chairman, committee of privileges with B Tirumala Naidu as chairman and committee on government assurances with C Isaac Basha as chairman.