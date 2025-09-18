  • Menu
AP legislative council sessions begins: Chairman dismisses YSRCP's adjournment resolution

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly convened on Thursday morning, but tensions escalated when the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) proposed an adjournment resolution to address the pressing issues faced by farmers and the ongoing urea shortage in the council.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly convened on Thursday morning, but tensions escalated when the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) proposed an adjournment resolution to address the pressing issues faced by farmers and the ongoing urea shortage in the council. However, the council chairman, however, dismissed the resolution, prompting an immediate outcry from YSRCP members.

In a display of dissent, YSRCP legislators raised slogans calling for urgent solutions to the urea shortage and for a remunerative price for crops. The situation has led to the clash between ruling party and opposition counterparts.

The council chairman was compelled to temporarily adjourn the session.

