AP minister Amarnath condemns Kotamreddy's phone tapping remarks, says it is untrue

Andhra Pradesh IT inister Gudivada Amarnath responded to the allegations made by YCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. He condemned Kotam Reddy's comments and opined that phone recording and tapping are different.



He said the audio clip may have been sent to the intelligence chief by a friend of Kotamreddy and inturn the intelligence chief mighy have sent the recorded audio clip to Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy.



Amarnath said that if Kotamreddy wants to change the party he can do and advised him not to make such allegations.



However, Kotam Reddy immediately responded to Amarnath's comments asking the latter to prove that it is call recording. He said he and his friend has iPhone and made clear that it is impossible to record the calls in the iphones.