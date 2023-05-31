AP RGUKT to release notifications for admissions into IIIT courses on June 3

Andhra Pradesh Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) will release a notification on June 3 for admissions into IIIT for the academic year 2023-24 followed by begining of submission of online applications from June 4. The interested students can apply for admissions in Triple IT.



Thr AP RGUKT said that an additional four percent marks will be allocated to students who have studied in government schools in rural areas.

On the other hand, counseling will conducted three times like every year for admissions in the four IIIT campuses under AP RGUKT.

The students after submitting the application online are entitled to download the call letter from the official website and attend the counseling on the respective dates. The students who get the seats will get admission in the total six years course along with two years PUC and four years B.Tech course. Full details can be known after release of detailed notification on June 3.



