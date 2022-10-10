AP to receive moderate to heavy rains for next three days

With the surface circulation extended over the coastal areas of northern Sri Lanka along the southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday has extended at a height of 3.1 km for the sea level, the Amaravati Meteorological Department has issued weather forecasts for the next three days.

It said that light to moderate rain accompanied with thundershowers are likely at many places in north Coastal Andhra and Yanam for next three days. Heavy rains are likely at one or two places. Thunderstorms are likely to occur at one or two places in the region.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in South Coastal Andhra today and light to moderate rains with thundershowers are likely at many places in Rayalaseema from today to Wednesday.

It is predicted that heavy rains are likely in parts of Rayalaseema along with thunderstorms.