AP to receive rains for the next three days amid surface circulation

The surface circulation in the west central Bay of Bengal and south Andhra Pradesh coast is expected to bring light to moderate rain or thundershowers across North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the next three days. Heavy rains are likely at one or two places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph also expected at some locations.

Similarly, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers at some places on Saturday, with heavy to very heavy rains likely at one or two places. Thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also expected at one or two locations. On Sunday and Monday, there may be thunderstorms and gusty winds at one or two places.

In Rayalaseema, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are forecasted at some places on Saturday, with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph expected at one or two locations. Sunday and Monday will bring similar weather conditions, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely at one or two places.

Overall, residents of these regions are advised to stay updated on the weather forecast and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the expected rainfall over the next three days.