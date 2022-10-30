APEDB to hold roadshows in East Asia to attract investments

Amaravati: Continuing its efforts to bring in more investments to the Telugu state, the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) has made elaborate plans to hold roadshows in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea by the end of this year.



The APEDB Chief Executive Officer G Srijana held a review meeting with the APEDB delegation via video conference. She said Met Expo and India Chem-2022 are being held in Mumbai and Delhi respectively in November and the APEDB officials would take part in it.

Srijana further said the AP government will set up kiosks at these expos and will highlight the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region and investment opportunities. FICCCi is organising the 11th international summit 'India Chem - 2022' on chemical and petrochemical sectors in Delhi on November 2 and 3.