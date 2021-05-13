APJAC Amaravati seeks work from home facility

Amaravati: AP JAC Amaravati expressed concern over the state government's negligent attitude in permitting work from home to employees of AP Secretariat and special leave for those who were infected with Covid.

In a statement here on Thursday, association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary Y V Rao said that nine employees of AP Secretariat and several hundred government employees died of Covid. They said the state government failed to reimburse the money spent on Covid treatment by the employees.

The association leaders demand the state government assure o contract and outsourcing employees of job safety and financial assistance to the family members of those died of Covid. The association leaders said that the state government should sanction special leave to those employees infected with Covid and take care of employees' health.