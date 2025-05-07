Applications for new rice cards from today

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday announced that the efforts are on to distribute Smart rice cards to the beneficiaries from June 2025 onwards and changes in the existing rice cards will begin from May 7 onwards. Addressing the media at the State secretariat, the Minister said six types of services will be launched from Wednesday onwards. He said the applications will be collected to sanction new rice cards in the State.

He said other services like change of address, joining of new members, deletion of members, division of cards and surrender of cards will begin and ration card holders can visit their nearest ward secretariats to get these services, he added. He said new services can be available on Whatsapp governance after one week.

He said the government could not issue new ration cards due to two important reasons. He said the due to the Election code in 2024 the Election Commission issued orders not to sanction the new cards. Minister said later the Supreme Court issued guidelines for making EKYC mandatory.

He said 94.4 percent EKYC process completed in the State. Manohar said 1.46 crore rice cards are in the state and 4.24 crore have enrolled their names. He said 3.94 crore have applied for the changes in the rice cards.