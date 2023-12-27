Live
Just In
APPSC releases notification for recruitment of DEO posts
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued a notification for the recruitment of Deputy Educational Officers in the Andhra Pradesh Educational Sector. A total of 38 vacancies are available for this position. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online starting from 9th January. The application deadline is 29th January, 2024, at 11:59 PM.
The vacancies are distributed across four zones as follows:
- Zone 1: 7 vacancies
- Zone 2: 12 vacancies
- Zone 3: 8 vacancies
- Zone 4: 11 vacancies
To be eligible for the position, candidates must have completed their B.Ed in the relevant specialization and have a first or second class pass in their post-graduation. The maximum age limit for candidates is 42 years as of 1st July 2023. Candidates below 18 years and above 42 years are not eligible to apply. However, there is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/BC/EWS candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates. Interested candidates can apply online, and the application fee is Rs. 370 for general candidates and Rs. 250 for SC, ST, BC, Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.
The selection process will consist of a Screening Test and a Mains Exam. Candidates who are selected for the position will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 61,960 to Rs. 1,51,370. The interested candidates can visit official website https://psc.ap.gov.in/HomePages/RecruitmentNotifications.aspx for more details.