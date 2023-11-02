Live
Just In
APPSC to release Group 1 and Group 2 notification soon, here is the list of posts
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release a total of 23 notifications by the end of November this year. These notifications will be for the filling of 1,603 jobs in the Andhra Pradesh state government departments out of which, 88 posts under group-1 and 989 posts under group-2 will be filled
The commission said that the number of Group-1 posts is likely to increase further. Moreover, it has been clarified that a new system is being introduced for Group-1 examinations and evaluation to be held this time.
Here notifications and the number of posts to be released are as follows:
- APPSC Group 1 Posts: 90
- APPSC Group 2 Posts: 900
- Librarian in AP College Education Posts: 23
- Degree College Faculty Posts: 267
- AP Residential College JL Posts: 10
- AP Residential College DL Posts: 5
- DLS, JLS Posts: 78
- Faculty of Polytechnic Colleges: 99
- English Reporters (Limited) Posts: 10
- Junior College Faculty Posts: 47
- Assistant Chemists in Ground Water Service Posts: 1
- District Sainik Welfare Officer Posts: 6
- Assistant Electrical Inspector Posts: 3
- Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer Posts: 1
- Town Planning Assistant Director Posts: 4
- Assistant Director Posts in Welfare Department: 2
- Junior Accounts Officers (Category 2) Posts: 1
- Senior Accounts Officers (Category 4) Posts: 4
- Junior Accounts Officers (Category 4) Posts: 6
- Deputy Educational Officer Posts: 38
- Fisheries Development Officer Posts: 4
- Junior Assistant (Prisons) Posts: 1