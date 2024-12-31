APSSDC signs tripartite MoU to skill youth

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) signed a tripartite Memorandum of Un-derstanding (MoU) with 2COMS Consulting Private Limited on Monday based in Kolkata which is a registered recruiting agency by Union Ministry of External Affairs as part of skill international programme under the Skill Development and Training Department.

This MoU aims at upgrading skills for the aspiring youth of Andhra Pradesh for overseas employment as per interna-tional standard along with placements in multiple sectors across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Middle East, Germany and Doha (Qatar).

D Manohar, executive director of APSSDC and also general manager of OMCAP, emphasised the demand and importance of global opportunities for youth of the State in GCC countries especially in the healthcare sector.

Later, the MoU was signed between APSSDC, OMCAP and 2COMS Consulting Private Limited at APSSDC head office here to initiate a pilot training programme to skill the un-employed youth to skill nurses to be placed in Germany, to skill Mechatronics to be placed in Germany, to train industrial electrician to be placed in Germany and to train home care nurses to be placed in Doha (Qatar).

While signing the memorandum of understanding, the APSSDC was represented by MD and CEO G Ganesh Kumar, executive director D Manohar, general manager G Kishore Kumar, and 2COMS Consulting Private Limited team included Prashant Pachisia, founder and director, M Augustin, vice-president and OMCAP team included D Manohar, general manager and Satish, manager HR.