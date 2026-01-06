Arrangements for SARAS Mela reviewed

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Dr Pemmassani Chandrasekhar reviewed the arrangements for national-level SARAS Mela from January 8 and issued instructions to officials on safety, transport, and overall management.

He said that SARAS Melas, featuring women Self Help Groups from across India, are usually held only in Delhi. For the first time, such a large-scale national event is being organised in Guntur, creating a major opportunity for DWCRA women in Andhra Pradesh. He explained that exposure to products from different states would help women understand new product ideas, improve manufacturing skills, and learn modern marketing techniques.

MLAs Ramanjaneyulu, Naseer Ahmed, and Galla Madhavi said the mela aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision of creating one entrepreneur in every household. They described the event as a golden platform for women to market their products, gain knowledge, and expand business opportunities. Hosting such a national-level mela in Guntur, comparable to events in Delhi, is a matter of pride. District collector Thameem Ansariya urged women to make full use of the mela.