Artworks showcased at Ugadi Chitra Utsavam

Vijayawada: Under the auspices of Andhra Academy of Arts, Forum for Artists, and Joshua Cultural Platform organised an Art exhibition ‘Ugadi Chitra Utsavam’ (Ugadi Art Festival) at the MS Murthy Lalitha Kala Art Gallery in Mutyalampadu here on Sunday to mark the Ugadi festival. The exhibition featured artworks from 26 artists from across the state and it was inaugurated by Prof Atluri Venkata Ratna Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education.

Speaking at the Ugadi Art exhibition, he said the arts are divine gifts and artists are blessed souls whose primary goal should be serving society. He remarked that every artwork displayed at Andhra Academy of Arts reflects thoughtfulness and the intellect of the artists. Prof Ratna Prasad announced plans to introduce courses aimed at promoting fine arts at Siddhartha University in the near future.

Additionally, the university is committed to supporting art exhibitions, workshops, and training sessions led by prominent artists. He stressed the importance of nurturing an interest in fine arts from a young age to develop individuals inclined toward social service.

During the programme, Siddhartha University Registrar Dr M Ravichand, artist N Nageswara Rao, Art Service personnel Ayodhya Nageswara Rao and B Nagesh Kumar were honoured. On the occasion of the Ugadi festival, A Giridhar, who received the Kala Ratna award from the state government, was also felicitated. Commemorative mementos were presented to all participating artists.

MV Saibabu, Secretary of Andhra Academy, highlighted the remarkable contributions of MS Murthy to the development of fine arts in Andhra Pradesh. He also acknowledged the consistent 64-year service of Andhra Academy in the field of art, discussing the challenges faced and appealed to the government and the public to extend their support to the Academy’s initiatives.

Sunil Kumar A, Paruchuri Ajay, Mallik, Srujan, D Durgaprasad Rao and others were present.