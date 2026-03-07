ASBM hosts intensive AI Bootcamp

Bhubaneswar: Inline with the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, ASBM TBI Foundation, in collaboration with ASBM University, organised a 9-day AI Bootcamp “hArmonize AI: AI

Tools for Bridging Business Gaps”. WEneurs Forum implemented the programme in collaboration with the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the framework of the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO).

Participants from around the globe included students, MSMEs, Entrepreneurs and Startups. ASBM TBI Foundation Director Smaraki Pattanayak emphasised the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in addressing complex industrial challenges. ASBM University Pro Vice-Chancellor Phalgu Niranjana outlined the institution’s heritage and its successful transition into a full-fledged university.

WEneurs Forum Founder Director Manisha Acharyahighlighted how global giants like Google, OpenAI and Anthropic are collaborating with Indian firms such as Infosys, Wipro and TCS to implement AI across various sectors. Furthermore, she emphasised the transformative benefits of AI for MSMEs, students, startups and entrepreneurs. Manisha also highlighted how AI reduces repetitive tasks and harmonises human-machine collaboration.

ASBM TBI Foundation Chairman and Managing Director Biswajeet Pattanayak highlighted how the 9-day programme successfully unified key stakeholders within the AI Startup eco-system on a single platform. The flip side presents significant challenges, including financial losses from cyber crime, workforce reduction, diminished creativity, and compromised privacy. Pattanayak emphasised that artificial machines cannot replicate the depth of human emotions and feelings. Tanvir Faizal of the Asian Productivity Organisation emphasised a systematic approach to leveraging AI for enhanced productivity.