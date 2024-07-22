Assembly budget session from today

Vijayawada: The five-day Assembly session of Andhra Pradesh beginning from Monday will prove to be an interesting session. While the session would start with the joint address of the Governor.

With the government proposing to come up with some bills, including the land titling Act, and also to release three more white papers, all eyes are on what would be the role of the YSRCP in the Assembly. The question is ‘will they lose an opportunity to raise people’s issue?’

The YSRCP which has been badly mauled and has only 11 members in the Assembly is learnt to be contemplating to disrupt the Governor’s address and later shift its political platform to New Delhi to sit on a demonstration demanding that Centre to impose President’s rule in AP.

YSRCP chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has been giving a political color to the recent murder of YSRCP activist in Vinukonda. He claimed that after the TDP came to power, 35 murders took place. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the Vinukonda murder was old rivalry between the two YSRCP activists and TDP has nothing to do with it.

The government has demanded that the YSRCP give the data of the alleged 35 killings. This is diversionary tactics and Jagan’s strategy to avoid attending the Assembly session. If the YSRCP was a responsible party, it should participate in the discussion on the Governor’s address to both the Houses, vote-on-account and the release of the white papers, it said.

On the other hand, the YSRCP may attend the Council session when the abolition of the land titling Act would come before the Council since the Opposition is in majority there.

Interestingly on Sunday, Jagan called on AP Governor Abdul Nazeer and submitted a memorandum on the alleged political murders since the TDP came to power.

He, however, left Raj Bhavan without even acknowledging the presence of media there. Meanwhile, anticipating some trouble by the YSRCP on Monday, Speaker Ayanna Patrudu directed the police to make necessary arrangements to see that there was no disturbance inside the Assembly or outside the premises.

