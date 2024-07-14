Assigned lands should be sold only to SCs: Dalit forum

Visakhapatnam : Representatives of Visakha Dalita Sanghala Ikhya Vedika demanded that assigned lands should be sold to SCs alone and amendments should be made in the GO No:596.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the vedika’s AP state council convener Boosi Venkata Rao pointed out that the YSRCP government looted the assigned lands in the past five years.

He opined that such large-scale scam could only be prevented by bringing amendments to the GO No: 596.

Even before the GO was issued by the previous government, Venkata Rao pointed out that a number of agreements were made with the weaker sections by getting the lands from them forcibly at lowest prices. “Former chief secretary to the government of Andhra Pradesh KS Jawahar Reddy and a section of YSRCP leaders are involved in the scam and they should not be spared,” he demanded.

As soon as the GO was released, assigned lands to an extent of 34,000 acres across the state were registered. In North Andhra alone, 2,000 acres of assigned lands were registered that too in a month’s span, Vedika’s representatives stated, demanding a detailed probe into it.

Lands worth crores of rupees were taken away from the SCs by paying them a few lakhs of rupees, lamented Sodadasi Sudhakar, a representative of the vedika.

The members of Visakha Dalita Sanghala Ikhya Vedika demanded the new government to launch a detailed investigation into the assigned land scam and take corrective action against those involved in it.

Among other Vedika members, E Sujatha, Omkar, B Kumar, B Bhaskara Rao and G Prasad participated in the meet.