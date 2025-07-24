Assorted weaves come in traditional, contemporary blends

Visakhapatnam: From light-weight ‘flowy’ silk drapes to jarri-bordered ones, soft kalamkari sarees in contemporary prints to Banarasi sarees, ever-green Chanderi and Maheshwari drapes to Pochampally weaves, a host of assorted handloom products draw the attention of the visitors at the exhibition.

Featured by the Indian Silk Gallery, the silk products stacked in stalls not just suit special occasions but also cater to daily work wear needs. Keeping the wedding season and ‘Varahamahalakshmi’ festival in view, a number of products at the expo meet festival choices.

In addition to a collection of sarees in assorted weaves and designs, the fair also displays dresses, material, one-gram jewellery collection, beaded trinkets, chokers, etc.

According to organisers, weavers from handloom clusters belonging to 14 states have come together for the fair. “The sarees exhibited in the fair not only come at a reasonable price as they are directly sold by the weavers to the customers without the involvement of middlemen but also are sold at a discounted price,” explained Y Srinivasa Rao, retired deputy director of Silk Mark Organisation, curating the exhibition.

He appealed to the shoppers to avail the platform and extend support to the weavers who have come from various states.

Keeping the traditional patterns alive, the weaves at the fair bring in fresh contemporary design interventions drawing a wide section of buyers. The five-day-long exhibition will remain open at Green Park Hotel from 11 am to 9:30 pm till July 26 (Saturday).