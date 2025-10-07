Atchanna vows to protect tomato farmers from losses

Pathikonda (Kurnool district)/Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu on Monday assured that the state government will take all necessary steps to ensure that tomato farmers do not incur losses amid the steep price crash. He said the government is closely monitoring the situation and will intervene to stabilise the market and support farmers.

In a statement on Monday, Atchannaidu explained that heavy rains have disrupted tomato supply to Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, affecting demand and prices. At the Rapthadu market, tomatoes are currently selling between Rs 9 and Rs 18 per kg, while arrivals at Pattikonda market have dropped to just 40 tonnes.

He announced that procurement at the Pattikonda market began on Monday, with 10 tonnes being supplied to a Chittoor-based processing unit and 15 tonnes to rythu bazaars. These government-run markets allow farmers to sell directly to consumers, bypassing middlemen.

The minister’s assurance comes as tomato farmers in Pattikonda in Kurnool district, reel under a severe crisis. Prices have plummeted to an all-time low of Rs 1 per kg, pushing farmers into distress. Frustrated by the lack of remunerative prices, they staged a protest on the Mantralayam–Bengaluru National Highway, dumping heaps of tomatoes on the road to highlight their plight. Farmers demanded that the government immediately announce a minimum support price (MSP) to safeguard their livelihoods.

Pattikonda market yard, the state’s second-largest tomato hub after Madanapalle, typically receives over 800 tonnes of produce daily. Farmers lamented that traders are offering justrs 60 for a 60-kg basket, which doesn’t even cover harvesting and transportation costs. They accused officials of limiting themselves to superficial inspections without taking concrete steps to address the crisis. Traders attributed the price fall to a surge in supply and poor quality tomatoes caused by the recent rains. While urging farmers to bring better quality produce to attract higher prices, farmers insisted that without government intervention and price support, their survival is at risk.