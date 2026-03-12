Athletes from VAAV win many medals

Visakhapatnam: Athletes from the Veteran Athletes Association of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) won a number of medals at the Masters Athletics International Meet held in Thailand. Coordinator of VAAV Ch Srinivasa Raju informed that a contingent of 13 athletes participated on behalf of India and secured a total of 12 medals.

The athletes won 3 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals in various categories, he added.

He expressed happiness for winning medals at international level. Secretary general of India Masters Athletics and manager of the Indian team Manga Varaprasad announced that PC Sanyasi Rao received a gold medal, DVS Bhaskar Raju, a retired police officer and B Vindhya Rekha won silver medals, G Sandeep bagged gold, G Seetharam and R Manjunath received bronze.

On the occasion, VAAV chief patron Kamal Baid, trustees Subodh Kumar and Nanduri Rama Krishna, PRO Vamsi Chintalapati, secretary LV Sudhakar, and Treasurer K Rama Rao congratulated the winners.