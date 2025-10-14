  • Menu
Awareness programme held on GST 2.0 reforms

VSU Vice-Chancellor Allam Srinivasa Rao speaking at an awareness programme at the campus in Nellore on Monday

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) and commercial department have jointly organised a programme on GST 2.0 Reforms at the campus here on Monday.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao, chief guest, emphasised the importance of students gaining awareness of taxation policies. He said, “The GST 2.0 reforms will steer India’s economy towards greater transparency. These reforms aim to simplify business environment. Participation in such practical discussions helps students enhance their research perspective and financial understanding”.

Sri Kiran, Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes Department, distinguished guest, stated that GST 2.0 Reforms open new opportunities in the commercial sector. Through complete digitalization of tax payments, refunds, and accounting systems, the goal is to ensure efficiency, transparency, and faster service delivery, he added.

Registrar Dr K Suneetha and Principal Prof Ch Vijaya of VSU College, Nellore; Prof Ch Srinivasa Rao, Principal, VSU College, Kavali; Dr Sai Sravanthi and officers from Commercial Tax department and others participated.

