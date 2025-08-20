Babus asked to expedite road safety and infra works

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed officials of various departments to take preventive measures to curb road accidents and to complete ongoing infrastructure works within the stipulated timeframe.

He was chairing the District Road Safety Committee meeting held at the Collectorate Mini Conference Hall on Tuesday.

The Collector instructed the Municipal Commissioner to complete the approach road works near Yellamma Temple and to place proposals for an Outer Ring Road linking Peddapadu with the Hyderabad National Highway before the municipal general body for approval. He also stressed the need to accelerate junction development works at Ulchala and Gayatri Estate, fill potholes on main roads leading to educational institutions on a war footing, and take up road widening works between Kids World and the Collectorate.

Traffic congestion around the Government General Hospital, Ballari Chowrasta, Birla Compound and the Collectorate Circle was reviewed, with directions to regulate pushcarts and autos and to improve waste management by installing large dustbins.

The Collector further instructed the beautification of dividers with attractive paintings, enforcement of proper sanitation in three shifts, and timely completion of safety measures at 16 identified black spots on National Highways in Kadapa.

He cautioned that speed breakers must be constructed as per norms and ordered joint inspections to ensure compliance.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, who also addressed the meeting, called for immediate repair of potholes on the Alur–Kodumur road and maintenance of newly installed CCTV cameras.

He noted that accidents had reduced during May, June and July due to safety measures and proposed awareness campaigns on traffic rules through mobile video displays at major junctions.

Senior officials from the Roads & Buildings, Panchayat Raj, APSRTC and National Highways departments attended the meeting.