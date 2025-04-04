Bankers told to meet loan targets under action plan

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya organised a meeting at the Collectorate with BC Corporation officials and representatives from various banks to review the progress of self-employment schemes for BC, Reddy, Kshatriya, Kamma, EBC, Arya Vysya, Brahmin, and Kapu communities here on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, the collector called on banks to provide loans according to allocated targets under the BC, EBC, and Kapu Action Plan to support the economic advancement of these communities.

She said that applications for 1,864 units under self-employment schemes for these communities have been forwarded to various banks in the district. She directed bankers to take measures to ensure the grounding of about 1000 units before the April 9th, in line with designated targets.

The collector also instructed BC Corporation officials to arrange for unit approval orders to be issued to eligible beneficiaries on April 11th, coinciding with Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule’s birth anniversary.

The collector provided several recommendations, and emphasized that bankers should provide financial support for the advancement of the underprivileged communities by sanctioning loans according to their allocated targets.

She directed each bank to approve schemes as per their targets and ensure proper grounding of the projects.

BC Corporation Executive Director Venkateswara Rao, LDM Ramesh, and various bank officials participated in the meeting.