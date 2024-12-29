Bhamini block tops in south India in Niti Aayog index

Parvatipuram: Bhamini Aspirational Block of Parvatipuram Manyam district topped in south India in the NITI Aayog delta rankings. The Bhamini Aspirational Block has achieved good ranking in the indicators and stood in the top ahead of 15 blocks in Andhra Pradesh and almost 100 blocks in the south India comprising Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka which are under zone-3 of NITI Aayog.

The NITI Aayog analyses the achievement of indicators in every quarter and declares the top achievers. In this quarter, the Bhamini Aspirational Block topped the ranking and received Rs 1.5 crore as incentive.

Among the NITI Aayog indicators of education, health and nutrition, agriculture, livelihood development and infrastructure, the block achieved remarkable progress in achieving 93 per cent of pass in 10th class examinations, 100 per cent in distribution of soil health cards, declaring 20 gram panchayats as TB free out of 27 gram panchayats, 100 percent in identification and enrolment of pregnant women under the three primary health centres of Bathili, Baleru and Bhamini, encouragement in natural farming, crop changing, millet seed distribution on 100 per cent subsidy, maize area expansion from nine acres to 250 acres, etc., The Aspirational Block programme started in March, 2023. The Parvatipuram Manyam district was also considered as an Aspirational district and ranked top among the districts and got incentive of Rs 3.5 crore in 2023. District collector A Shyam Prasad appreciated the officials and staff involved in the achievement. He conducted a video conference on Saturday and instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the incentive amount following the indicators. He also appealed to work with the same spirit to keep up the rank and further development of the block.