Bharat darshan at Visakha Port Authority

Chairman of the VPA K Rama Mohana Rao with the team who came to visit as a part of ‘Bharat darshan’ in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 'Bharat darshan' (study tour), the IAS officers promoted from the state Civil Services visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Tuesday.

Chairman of the VPA interacted with the team and gave a digital presentation on the infrastructure facilities available, capacities in handling of cargo, modernisation and mechanisation, covered storage facilities, solar power, sewage treatment plant for internal and industrial purpose, development of cruise terminal, etc., of the port.

The team thanked the chairman and the team for extending hospitality and sharing his expertise in the port. Deputy chairman of the VPA along with heads of the departments, senior officers of VPA and officials also participated.

