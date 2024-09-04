Bhuvaneswari donates Rs 1 cr each to AP, TG

Vijayawada: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, announced contribution of Rs 1 crore each to CM’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telengana on behalf of Heritage Foods Limited towards relief activities for the benefit of rain / flood affected families.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhuvaneswari, vice-chairperson and managing director of Heritage Foods Limited, said, “At Heritage Foods, we believe in standing by our communities, especially at time of crisis.

The recent floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have impacted many lives, and we are committed to supporting the State’s efforts in providing relief and rebuilding the affected areas. We hope our contribution will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have been affected.”